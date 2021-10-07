CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on Scott County sex offender registry violation

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Richard Debates, 35, is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of sex offender registration violation - second or subsequent offense.

Deputies say he is 5-feet-11-inches tall, 163 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police ask anyone with information as to his whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip on the app “P3 Tips.” All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

