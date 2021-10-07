Advertisement

Darker Side of Davenport Walking Tours

By Claire Crippen
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The German American Heritage Center and Museum presents the Darker Side of Davenport Walking Tours beginning this month. Walking tours are Friday and Saturday evenings throughout October and two on Saturday mornings. On October 29th, a special “extended cut” tour will be hosted by Aaron Thompson from QC paranormal group, Ghost Crier. This tour is an exclusive event, combining history, lore and paranormal experiences in one 2-hour tour.

Stories of ghosts, criminals, mysterious deaths, and even a German serial killer in the QC are the basis of the tour.

Tours run on October 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23 starting at 6:30 p.m. and lasting about an hour. Morning tours are October 9 and 16 starting at 10 a.m. Tickets for these tours are $10, and the extended-cut tour will be $20.

