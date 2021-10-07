East Moline Community Fund Committee awards funding to non-profits
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline Community Fund Committee held an awards ceremony Wednesday for approved funding to 15 local non-profit organizations. It was held at the Rust Belt.
“It’s really important, especially now even more so than ever, to really make sure that we’re helping the people who really need it in the area,” said Jennifer von Kaenel, a certified fundraising executive with the East Moline Committee ”, and that’s why we do what we do.”
The following organizations received funding:
- Child Abuse Council, $1,000 Child Protection Program
- Children’s Therapy Center, $1,200 East Moline Children Therapy
- Dress for Success, $500 Career Center Support
- East Moline Main Street, $2,000 Tables, and Benches at Runner’s Park
- East Moline Soccer Club, $300 Registration Fees
- Gigi’s Playhouse, $500 Therapeutic and Education Programs
- Glenview Middle School, $800 Program Support
- Habitat for Humanity, $1,000 East Moline Residents Home Repairs
- Humility Homes and Services, $1,500 Emergency Shelter Services
- Junior Achievement of the Heartland, $750 Program Support of East Moline Students
- Pregnancy Resources, $500 Early Pregnancy Testing and Ultrasounds
- Rock Island Children’s Advocacy Center, $1,300 Forensic Interviews and Advocacy
- Spring Forward Learning Center, $2,500 Education Programs
- Two Rivers YMCA, $1,200 Ten Mentoring Program
- Youth Hope Christian Friendliness, $2,000 Youth Outreach Programs
Over $17,000 in total was awarded to the different organizations.
