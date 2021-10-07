East Moline Community Fund Committee awards funding to non-profits

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline Community Fund Committee held an awards ceremony Wednesday for approved funding to 15 local non-profit organizations. It was held at the Rust Belt.

“It’s really important, especially now even more so than ever, to really make sure that we’re helping the people who really need it in the area,” said Jennifer von Kaenel, a certified fundraising executive with the East Moline Committee ”, and that’s why we do what we do.”

The following organizations received funding:

Child Abuse Council, $1,000 Child Protection Program

Children’s Therapy Center, $1,200 East Moline Children Therapy

Dress for Success, $500 Career Center Support

East Moline Main Street, $2,000 Tables, and Benches at Runner’s Park

East Moline Soccer Club, $300 Registration Fees

Gigi’s Playhouse, $500 Therapeutic and Education Programs

Glenview Middle School, $800 Program Support

Habitat for Humanity, $1,000 East Moline Residents Home Repairs

Humility Homes and Services, $1,500 Emergency Shelter Services

Junior Achievement of the Heartland, $750 Program Support of East Moline Students

Pregnancy Resources, $500 Early Pregnancy Testing and Ultrasounds

Rock Island Children’s Advocacy Center, $1,300 Forensic Interviews and Advocacy

Spring Forward Learning Center, $2,500 Education Programs

Two Rivers YMCA, $1,200 Ten Mentoring Program

Youth Hope Christian Friendliness, $2,000 Youth Outreach Programs

Over $17,000 in total was awarded to the different organizations.

