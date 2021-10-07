Advertisement

Hilltop Coffee Quest

By Claire Crippen
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Hilltop Campus village is having a Coffee Quest involving four coffee shops in the Hilltop! Main Street Coffee, Donuts and More, Iron and Grain on Main, and The Brewed Book are the four coffee shops needed to visit before October 15 and receive a complimentary Quest Mug by scanning the QR code or asking for a Quest Sticker at the locations.

Collect your mug October 18th through November 1st (Monday-Friday only) from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at 122 East 12th Street, Davenport. If participants cannot get to the location during those times to pick up their mug, email the Hilltop OR text 563-676-7932 to setup mug collection time.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FACT CHECK: Study showing rates of heart inflammation after COVID vaccine pulled for bad math
Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday,...
Former President Trump to hold rally in Des Moines Saturday, here’s the details
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case...
Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Police have made an arrest regarding a fatal shooting that happened near Walmart on May 31....
Plea hearing scheduled for Davenport man accused of fatally shooting woman during night of unrest
Officials said Brubaker-Farley, born in 1954, was working at a diner located at 836 First...
Cedar Rapids police close homicide cold case from 1971

Latest News

Jose Alejandro Mejia-Martinez, 22, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail...
Man charged in fatal DUI crash in Moline now facing sex abuse charges in Scott County
FILE - This Monday, May 3, 2021 file photo shows the headquarters of Meredith Corp. in Des...
Barry Diller’s IAC buying Des Moines-based magazine co Meredith for $2B
Darker side of Davenport
Darker Side of Davenport Walking Tours
Mississippi River cruises bring tourists, dollars back to the Quad Cities
Mississippi River cruises bringing hundreds of tourists, dollars to the Quad Cities