Hilltop Coffee Quest

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Hilltop Campus village is having a Coffee Quest involving four coffee shops in the Hilltop! Main Street Coffee, Donuts and More, Iron and Grain on Main, and The Brewed Book are the four coffee shops needed to visit before October 15 and receive a complimentary Quest Mug by scanning the QR code or asking for a Quest Sticker at the locations.

Collect your mug October 18th through November 1st (Monday-Friday only) from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at 122 East 12th Street, Davenport. If participants cannot get to the location during those times to pick up their mug, email the Hilltop OR text 563-676-7932 to setup mug collection time.

