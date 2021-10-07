Hy-Vee Dietitian Picks of the Month

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee Dietitian, Katie Schaeffer shows what the Dietitian Picks of the Month are. Daiya Cheese Shreds are a cheesey alternative for gluten, dairy, soy and lactose free diets. This cheese is rich, balanced and smooth making the cheese melt like dairy-based cheese. These shreds contain less saturated fat than regular dairy-based cheese shreds. Being 100 % plant-based as an option for topping pizza and making sandwiches, whisking into sauces, or making a creamy macaroni and cheese.

Daiya Cheeze Shred Cooking Tips:

You don’t typically need as much Daiya as you would dairy-based cheese, especially when making dishes like pizza, casseroles or sauces.

For best results when using as a topping, such as on the top layer of lasagna, add Daiya in the last 5-10 minutes (depending on temperature). This will yield smooth melting properties without excessive browning.

The shreds sometimes may not look melted because they hold their shape better than melted dairy cheese. To double check, run a fork or knife through the shreds.

For more recipes and ideas, visit daiyafoods.com

The other pick of the month from Hy-Vee dietitian Katie are Crunchmaster Crackers. These crackers are gluten-free, egg-free, non-GMO and kosher, and many flavors are free of common allergens like dairy. Multi-grain and multi-seed crackers are made with whole grains, providing up to 19 grams of whole grains per serving. Crunchmaster crackers are baked, never fried and are a healthy snack alternative to chips that satisfy salty cravings. Try adding some toppings to switch up your snack routine, such as peanut butter, smoked salmon, hummus, cheese, avocados, veggies and fruit. Eat with your soup or salad for a healthy meal! Grain-free crackers are made with cassava flour and baked, giving them a delicious crunchy texture.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.