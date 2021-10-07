Iowa Dept. of Public Health to create drop-off sites for in-home COVID tests

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) is changing the way in-home COVID-19 tests are collected in the state.

According to the department, they will begin having “test drop-off sites” in several counties for those who complete a COVID-19 test. You can find the nearest testing site and test drop-off site here.

In the Quad City Area, Scott County Public Health will operate as a drop-off site and is located at 600 West 4th Street in Davenport.

