Iowa Dept. of Public Health to create drop-off sites for in-home COVID tests
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) is changing the way in-home COVID-19 tests are collected in the state.
According to the department, they will begin having “test drop-off sites” in several counties for those who complete a COVID-19 test. You can find the nearest testing site and test drop-off site here.
In the Quad City Area, Scott County Public Health will operate as a drop-off site and is located at 600 West 4th Street in Davenport.
