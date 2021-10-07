Iowa rolls out same-day delivery on COVID test kits

Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health announced their testing kits will now get you your results faster. IDPH partnered with the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEMD) and the State Hygienic Lab (SHL) to launch seven test pick-up sites that will get your tests to the lab within the same day.

Before, the Iowa State Hygenic Lab would ship out the test kits to your home within two days of receiving your online request. Then, you’d take the test back to the lab and results would be available within about 24 hours. That means it could take at least 2 to 3 days to even find out if you’re positive for the virus.

To find the pick-up sites and drop-off sites, you can go to the state website and find the map. For same-day delivery to the lab, you’ll have to drop it off at the sites Monday through Friday.

Health officials say they recommend Test Iowa kits to those with mild symptoms of COVID-19 or if you’ve been exposed to someone who is COVID positive.

If you have severe symptoms though, you’re encouraged to seek emergency care.

There are currently seven pick-up sites in the state. Officials say more sites may be added, and their testing locator will be updated regularly.

Black Hawk County: Peoples Community Health Clinic, 905 Franklin Street, Waterloo

Linn County Public Health: 1020 6th Street Southeast, Cedar Rapids

Johnson County Public Health: 855 South Dubuque Street, Iowa City

Polk County Public Health: 1907 Carpenter, Des Moines

Pottawattamie County Public Health: 600 South 4th Street, Council Bluffs

Scott County Public Health: 600 W 4th Street, Davenport

Woodbury County, Siouxland District Health Department: 1014 Nebraska Street, Sioux City

