Kewanee attempts to continue their run in the TV6 Spotlight Game of the Week

(KWQC) - The Kewanee Boilermakers are having a season to remember.

The team has steamrolled the competition this year, racing out to a 6-0 record to start the 2021 season, with marquee wins over Princeton and over Spring Valley Hall just this last week.

The challenges don’t stop, however, as they prepare to take on the Mendota Trojans (5-1), who reeled off 60 points last week in a home win against Sherrard and are right in the thick of things in their first year as members of the Three Rivers Conference.

This Friday, something has to give, and with a win, the Boilermakers can sew up at least a share of the conference title, as they look to make a playoff run if they can just get by the Trojans.

TV6′s Joey Donia spoke to Kewanee head coach Brad Swanson, about this electric matchup for our Spotlight Game of the Week preview. You can watch that interview, as well as a preview for other Quad City Area games on our Livestream, Thursdays at 7 p.m.

