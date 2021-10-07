Man charged in fatal DUI crash in Moline now facing sex abuse charges in Scott County

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man awaiting trial in connection with a fatal crash into the Mississippi River in Moline is now facing charges in Scott County after police say he sexually abused a child.

Jose Alejandro Mejia-Martinez, 22, was booked into the Scott County Jail Wednesday night on two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison.

Bond was set Thursday at $10,000 cash-only. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 15.

Davenport police said in arrest affidavits that Mejia-Martinez sexually abused the child, who was 14 or 15, on Aug. 8 and Sept. 11.

According to the affidavits, he admitted to the abuse.

At the time of his arrest, Mejia-Martinez was free on bond on a charge of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, a Class 2 felony, in Rock Island County.

Moline officers responded around 6:15 a.m. Feb. 7 for a single-vehicle crash at 75 23rd St.

According to police, a Lunda construction employee noticed tire tracks in the snow and saw barricades were missing along the parking lot next to the Mississippi River.

The employee reportedly saw a hole in the ice and heard someone yelling for help a few feet away.

According to police, officers found Mejia-Martinez, who was wet and lying in the snow. They also found a white Chrysler 300 car submerged in about eight feet of water on the Mississippi River’s edge.

He was transported to a local hospital by MedForce.

The Moline Fire Department coordinated rescue and recovery efforts of the car in “extremely perilous conditions,” according to police.

Crews recovered the car and its occupant, Francisco Javier Vera Vasquez, 32, of Davenport.

Mejia-Martinez turned himself in on May 6.

Court records show he has a pretrial conference Oct. 28.

