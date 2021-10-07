Advertisement

Memorabilia from Field of Dreams raises 215K for Dubuque cancer center

The New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021...
The New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWQC) - An auction of memorabilia from the MLB at Field of Dreams game helped raise $215,000 for MercyOne Dubuque Cancer Center.

Auction items included the batting helmets and throwback jerseys worn by New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox players during the historic MLB at Field of Dreams game played in nearby Dyersville in August. Among the highest selling items was the jersey of Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge for $33,590.

The money raised will support the cancer center endowment fund, through the MercyOne Dubuque Foundation, which will provide ongoing support to many in the community who have been diagnosed with cancer.

The endowment fund will help support initiatives such as:

• The Nurse Navigator Program, which provides patients with an oncology nurse focused on their cancer treatment plan to advocate and coordinate their appointments and care experience.

• The Cancer SAFE (Supporting Associated Family Expenses) Fund to assist low-income patients with the many unexpected financial burdens that come with a cancer diagnosis and treatment.

• Clinical trials, which are not currently available in the Dubuque area, to provide patients with innovative opportunities for exploring new treatment options.

“We are incredibly thankful to Major League Baseball for their generosity, said Kay Takes, president of MercyOne Eastern Iowa. “We continually strive to elevate the care we offer to our patients who are navigating a cancer diagnosis, and MLB’s generosity will certainly help with the needs our patients and families face.”

“Visiting MercyOne Dubuque Cancer Center was one of the highlights of this extraordinary event,” said Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. “It was an inspiring experience to witness the commitment of their staff and spirit of their patients. We are thrilled that this MLB at Field of Dreams Game auction led to a meaningful donation in support of the Eastern Iowa community.”

For more information about comprehensive cancer care services at MercyOne, visit MercyOne.org/dubuque.

