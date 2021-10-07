Moline man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on drug, gun charges
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A U.S. District Court judge sentenced a Moline man Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison on drug and gun charges.
According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Michael Terrell Richardson, 40, was sentenced to 180 months in prison for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and conspiracy to distribute cocaine base.
He was ordered to serve five years of supervised release to follow his prison term and pay $200 to the Crime Victims’ Fund, according to the release.
According to court documents, Richardson was involved in long-term trafficking of controlled substances in and around Davenport.
He knowingly possessed two firearms in furtherance of his drug trafficking activities.
