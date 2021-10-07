Off & on showers for Thursday

Quad Cities, IA/IL -- Off and on showers will be the main weather story today. These will work from SE to NW and keep temps to the 60s and 70s this afternoon. Our slow moving system will push east of the area tonight allowing for decreasing clouds and temps to return to the mid and upper 70s on Friday afternoon. The weekend is looking very warm with most areas in the 80s both days ahead and an approaching cold front. This front will produce another round of rain on Monday with only a modest cool down behind it as highs will still be in the 70s next week.

TODAY: Showers. High: 72º Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 61º Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Gradual clearing. High: 78º.

