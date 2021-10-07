Pearl City Vintage Market this weekend

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Having over 30 vendors, there will be quite the variety of items to browse through from vendors on the Riverfront in Muscatine! There are a variety of vendors, some have been attending markets for a long time as well as several who are newer to the markets and excited to show off their talents. Items include handmade signs, jewelry, soaps, vintage clothes, refurbished furniture, custom pieces, and much more.

You can see a complete list of vendors on the Pearl City Vintage Market event page or the Muscatine event calendar.

This event is free for all ages! Aside from the unique items for sale, the event will also feature two musicians - Julia Richardson and Scott Stowe - playing throughout the day. For kids, Muscatine Art Center’s kids tent will be accessible where kids can paint mini pumpkins, a bounce house, food from the Food Truck Emporium, and for the adults - a fall-themed bar with mimosas, and Oktoberfest beers.

Where: Muscatine Riverfront

When: Saturday, October 9

Time: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

