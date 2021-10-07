Advertisement

Pearl City Vintage Market this weekend

By Claire Crippen
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Having over 30 vendors, there will be quite the variety of items to browse through from vendors on the Riverfront in Muscatine! There are a variety of vendors, some have been attending markets for a long time as well as several who are newer to the markets and excited to show off their talents. Items include handmade signs, jewelry, soaps, vintage clothes, refurbished furniture, custom pieces, and much more.

You can see a complete list of vendors on the Pearl City Vintage Market event page or the Muscatine event calendar.

This event is free for all ages! Aside from the unique items for sale, the event will also feature two musicians - Julia Richardson and Scott Stowe - playing throughout the day. For kids, Muscatine Art Center’s kids tent will be accessible where kids can paint mini pumpkins, a bounce house, food from the Food Truck Emporium, and for the adults - a fall-themed bar with mimosas, and Oktoberfest beers.

Where: Muscatine Riverfront

When: Saturday, October 9

Time: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FACT CHECK: Study showing rates of heart inflammation after COVID vaccine pulled for bad math
Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday,...
Former President Trump to hold rally in Des Moines Saturday, here’s the details
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case...
Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Officials said Brubaker-Farley, born in 1954, was working at a diner located at 836 First...
Cedar Rapids police close homicide cold case from 1971
Police have made an arrest regarding a fatal shooting that happened near Walmart on May 31....
Plea hearing scheduled for Davenport man accused of fatally shooting woman during night of unrest

Latest News

HBOC Basket Auction
From TEALtember to PINKtober
Picks of the Month
Hy-Vee Dietitian Picks of the Month
The intiative is called "Coffee Quest" and four locations, including Donuts & More
Quad City coffee lovers get a chance to win $100 worth of coffee gift cards
Main Street Coffee
Main Street Coffee: Coffee Quest