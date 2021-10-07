Advertisement

Playcrafters’ Six Dance Lesson in Six Weeks

By Claire Crippen
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Playcrafters Barn Theatre presents Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks. The show is about a woman named Lily who is an aging but formidable retiree who hires Michael, played by Adam Cerny, to give her dance lessons in her condo in St. Petersburg Florida. Between Michael being a gay man and Lily being the wife of a Southern Baptist minister, they show their differences! The two swing dance, tango, foxtrot, and cha-cha while sharing barbs and intimacies along with the dance steps. By the final lesson, Lily shares with Michael her deepest and darkest secret, and he share with her his greatest gifts - loyalty and compassion.

Since its Los Angeles premiere and Broadway opening, Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks has been translated into 14 different languages and has traversed the globe with productions in 24 countries. The play has established itself as an international hit and one of the most produced plays in the world.

Show Times at Playcrafters Barn Theatre:

October 8 & 9: Show begins at 7:30 p.m.

October 10: Show begins at 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FACT CHECK: Study showing rates of heart inflammation after COVID vaccine pulled for bad math
Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday,...
Former President Trump to hold rally in Des Moines Saturday, here’s the details
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case...
Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Police have made an arrest regarding a fatal shooting that happened near Walmart on May 31....
Plea hearing scheduled for Davenport man accused of fatally shooting woman during night of unrest
Officials said Brubaker-Farley, born in 1954, was working at a diner located at 836 First...
Cedar Rapids police close homicide cold case from 1971

Latest News

Jose Alejandro Mejia-Martinez, 22, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail...
Man charged in fatal DUI crash in Moline now facing sex abuse charges in Scott County
FILE - This Monday, May 3, 2021 file photo shows the headquarters of Meredith Corp. in Des...
Barry Diller’s IAC buying Des Moines-based magazine co Meredith for $2B
Darker side of Davenport
Darker Side of Davenport Walking Tours
Coffee Quest
Hilltop Coffee Quest