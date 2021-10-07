Playcrafters’ Six Dance Lesson in Six Weeks

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Playcrafters Barn Theatre presents Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks. The show is about a woman named Lily who is an aging but formidable retiree who hires Michael, played by Adam Cerny, to give her dance lessons in her condo in St. Petersburg Florida. Between Michael being a gay man and Lily being the wife of a Southern Baptist minister, they show their differences! The two swing dance, tango, foxtrot, and cha-cha while sharing barbs and intimacies along with the dance steps. By the final lesson, Lily shares with Michael her deepest and darkest secret, and he share with her his greatest gifts - loyalty and compassion.

Since its Los Angeles premiere and Broadway opening, Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks has been translated into 14 different languages and has traversed the globe with productions in 24 countries. The play has established itself as an international hit and one of the most produced plays in the world.

Show Times at Playcrafters Barn Theatre:

October 8 & 9: Show begins at 7:30 p.m.

October 10: Show begins at 3:00 p.m.

