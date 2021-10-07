Pleasant Valley School District kicks off bully prevention month

LeClaire, Iowa (KWQC) - The Pleasant Valley School District started bully prevention month today with a performance from the Quad City Ballet at Bridgeview Elementary School.

The ballet program “Dorothy goes to Oz” highlights the importance of unlikely friendships and the different ways people are special.

“This is our wheelhouse. We do this in elementary school, right?” said Cindy Lewis, director of elementary education. “We teach kids how to be respectful and responsible, how to get along with their friends. But this month is special and so we taking attention to make sure that kids get this strong message.”

Ballet Quad Cities will be performing throughout the rest of the week, across the school district. The Bridgeview Elementary PTA and Modern Woodmen sponsored the event.

