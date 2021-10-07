1 injured in truck versus pedestrian crash on Locust Street and Lincoln Avenue
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman was taken to the hospital after police say she was struck by a pickup truck in Davenport.
Police say it happened early Thursday night on Locust Street and Lincoln Avenue.
According to police, the pick-up truck was turning left onto Lincoln Avenue when he struck the woman. Police say he had a green light.
Police did not know the severity of the woman’s injuries.
Portions of Lincon Avenue was
