1 injured in truck versus pedestrian crash on Locust Street and Lincoln Avenue

Crash at Locust Street and Lincoln Avenue
Crash at Locust Street and Lincoln Avenue(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman was taken to the hospital after police say she was struck by a pickup truck in Davenport.

Police say it happened early Thursday night on Locust Street and Lincoln Avenue.

According to police, the pick-up truck was turning left onto Lincoln Avenue when he struck the woman. Police say he had a green light.

Police did not know the severity of the woman’s injuries.

Portions of Lincon Avenue was

