Project Bundle Up to be held Oct. 15

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC-TV6, in partnership with the Salvation Army, will hold its annual Project Bundle Up from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at the station, 805 Brady Street.

The event helps provide clothing to children in need throughout the Quad Cities area.

Those who want to donate new clothing items can do so by entering the driveway from Brady Street. You will then drop off items while remaining in your vehicle and then exit on Perry Street.

There will be collectors, who will be wearing appropriate PPE, at the station to receive the donations.

Donation items needed for children from infant to early teens include:

Winter coats

Hats

Gloves

Scarves

Boots

Cash donations, which will enable The Salvation Army to shop for what is needed

If you can’t participate during the event, new coats and other winter gear will be accepted at the Salvation Army Family Services and Corps, 100 Kirkwood Blvd., Davenport, or at the Heritage Temple Corps, 2200 5th Avenue, Moline, during office hours.

Families needing children’s coats may apply by phone at 563-324-4808 in Scott County or 309-764-2811 in Rock Island County.

Last year’s drive brought in more than 1,500 clothing items and more than $5,000 in donations.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.