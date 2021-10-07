Advertisement

Project Bundle Up to be held Oct. 15

KWQC-TV6, in partnership with the Salvation Army, will hold its annual Project Bundle Up from 6...
KWQC-TV6, in partnership with the Salvation Army, will hold its annual Project Bundle Up from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at the station, 805 Brady Street.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC-TV6, in partnership with the Salvation Army, will hold its annual Project Bundle Up from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at the station, 805 Brady Street.

The event helps provide clothing to children in need throughout the Quad Cities area.

Those who want to donate new clothing items can do so by entering the driveway from Brady Street. You will then drop off items while remaining in your vehicle and then exit on Perry Street.

There will be collectors, who will be wearing appropriate PPE, at the station to receive the donations.

Donation items needed for children from infant to early teens include:

  • Winter coats
  • Hats
  • Gloves
  • Scarves
  • Boots
  • Cash donations, which will enable The Salvation Army to shop for what is needed

If you can’t participate during the event, new coats and other winter gear will be accepted at the Salvation Army Family Services and Corps, 100 Kirkwood Blvd., Davenport, or at the Heritage Temple Corps, 2200 5th Avenue, Moline, during office hours.

Families needing children’s coats may apply by phone at 563-324-4808 in Scott County or 309-764-2811 in Rock Island County.

Last year’s drive brought in more than 1,500 clothing items and more than $5,000 in donations.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FACT CHECK: Study showing rates of heart inflammation after COVID vaccine pulled for bad math
Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday,...
Former President Trump to hold rally in Des Moines Saturday, here’s the details
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case...
Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Police have made an arrest regarding a fatal shooting that happened near Walmart on May 31....
Plea hearing scheduled for Davenport man accused of fatally shooting woman during night of unrest
Officials said Brubaker-Farley, born in 1954, was working at a diner located at 836 First...
Cedar Rapids police close homicide cold case from 1971

Latest News

Field of Dreams
Field of Dreams game memorabilia auction raises $215K for MercyOne Dubuque Cancer Center
The intiative is called "Coffee Quest" and four locations, including Donuts & More
Quad City coffee lovers get a chance to win $100 worth of coffee gift cards
Main Street Coffee
Main Street Coffee: Coffee Quest
Zachery M. Rangel, 36, was arrested on a charge of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a...
Prophetstown man arrested for sexual assault of a child