Prophetstown man arrested for sexual assault of a child

PROPHETSTOWN, Ill. (KWQC) - According to the Whiteside County Sheriff, a Prophetstown man was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 6, on Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child, a Class X Felony.

In a press release, Sheriff John Booker says just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, deputies pulled over a vehicle in the 300 block of Washington Street. The passenger, Zachery M. Rangel, 36, was arrested on a Whiteside County warrant. The press release states the warrant was issued after a lengthy investigation.

Rangel is being held in the Whiteside County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.