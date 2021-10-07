Prophetstown man arrested for sexual assault of a child
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PROPHETSTOWN, Ill. (KWQC) - According to the Whiteside County Sheriff, a Prophetstown man was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 6, on Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child, a Class X Felony.
In a press release, Sheriff John Booker says just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, deputies pulled over a vehicle in the 300 block of Washington Street. The passenger, Zachery M. Rangel, 36, was arrested on a Whiteside County warrant. The press release states the warrant was issued after a lengthy investigation.
Rangel is being held in the Whiteside County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
