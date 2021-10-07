Advertisement

Prophetstown man arrested for sexual assault of a child

(Source: Gray News | Hawaii News Now/File)
By Jenna Jackson
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROPHETSTOWN, Ill. (KWQC) - According to the Whiteside County Sheriff, a Prophetstown man was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 6, on Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child, a Class X Felony.

In a press release, Sheriff John Booker says just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, deputies pulled over a vehicle in the 300 block of Washington Street. The passenger, Zachery M. Rangel, 36, was arrested on a Whiteside County warrant. The press release states the warrant was issued after a lengthy investigation.

Rangel is being held in the Whiteside County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FACT CHECK: Study showing rates of heart inflammation after COVID vaccine pulled for bad math
Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday,...
Former President Trump to hold rally in Des Moines Saturday, here’s the details
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case...
Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Officials said Brubaker-Farley, born in 1954, was working at a diner located at 836 First...
Cedar Rapids police close homicide cold case from 1971
Police have made an arrest regarding a fatal shooting that happened near Walmart on May 31....
Plea hearing scheduled for Davenport man accused of fatally shooting woman during night of unrest

Latest News

TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
Rain today
Rain for Thursday
Percent change in county population from 2010 to 2020.
TV6 Investigates: Census data reveals continued population decline of more rural areas