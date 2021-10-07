Quad City coffee lovers get a chance to win $100 worth of coffee gift cards

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - This month only, the Hilltop Campus Village is partnering with four Quad City coffee shops for area coffee lovers to get some free coffee.

It’s all for the Hilltop Coffee Quest, Iron + Grain Coffee House, Donuts & More, Main Street Coffee and The Brewed Book will all have QR codes posted at their store for Quad Citians to scan after purchasing a cup of coffee.

Supporting all four businesses will allow Quad Citians to enter to win $100 worth of coffee gifts cards and a free coffee mug.

The Hilltop Coffee Quest goes on until Oct. 15, pick up for the free coffee mugs is Oct. 18 through Nov. 1, located at 122 E. 15th St.

It’s worth noting, once scanning the QR code, be sure to screenshot the webpage it brings you to.

