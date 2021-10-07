Advertisement

Scott County Auditor hosts three community presentations for new voting rules

Scott County Auditor hosts three community presentations for new voting rules
Scott County Auditor hosts three community presentations for new voting rules(KWQC)
By Samson Kimani
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Auditor held the first of three community presentations Wednesday at the Scott County Administrative Center. Auditor Kerri Tompkins reviewed the new Iowa voting rules in the presentation.

After the event, both Tompkins and election supervisor James Martin were available for questions from the public. Some of the changes include absentee voting, time of closing for polls, and delivery agents.

“The changes are because of our legislators. That is something they worked on and they felt that there needed to be some changes, make it a little more secure,” said the county auditor. “So that’s just one of those things that we’re working with it, and making sure that we’re abiding by all those changes.”

Tompkins will hold two more presentations. One will be held in Buffalo on Monday and the other in Eldridge on Wednesday, both from 5:30 - 6:30 pm.

For more information about the rule changes, click here.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FACT CHECK: Study showing rates of heart inflammation after COVID vaccine pulled for bad math
The Illinois State Police are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 74 westbound in Knox...
2 killed Monday in I-74 crash in Knox County
Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday,...
Former President Trump to hold rally in Des Moines Saturday, here’s the details
Heavy police presence off East 1st Avenue Milan
Heavy police presence off East 1st Avenue in Milan
A Davenport man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the January 2020 strangulation...
Davenport man sentenced to life in prison in 2020 strangulation death

Latest News

Iowa's multi-million dollar COVID-19 testing program is shutting down.
Iowa rolls out same-day delivery on COVID test kits
East Moline Community Fund Committee awards funding to non-profits
East Moline Community Fund Committee awards funding to non-profits
East Moline Community Fund Committee awards funding to non-profits
East Moline Community Fund Committee awards funding to non-profits
Pleasant Valley School District kicks off bully prevention month
Pleasant Valley School District kicks off bully prevention month