Scott County Auditor hosts three community presentations for new voting rules

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Auditor held the first of three community presentations Wednesday at the Scott County Administrative Center. Auditor Kerri Tompkins reviewed the new Iowa voting rules in the presentation.

After the event, both Tompkins and election supervisor James Martin were available for questions from the public. Some of the changes include absentee voting, time of closing for polls, and delivery agents.

“The changes are because of our legislators. That is something they worked on and they felt that there needed to be some changes, make it a little more secure,” said the county auditor. “So that’s just one of those things that we’re working with it, and making sure that we’re abiding by all those changes.”

Tompkins will hold two more presentations. One will be held in Buffalo on Monday and the other in Eldridge on Wednesday, both from 5:30 - 6:30 pm.

