From TEALtember to PINKtober

By Claire Crippen
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Jodie Kavensky, Founder of NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative, shares how they are transitioning from TEALtember to PINKtober. NormaLeah is highlighting Hereditary Breast and Ovarian Cancer (HBOC) by having a HBOC Basket Auction that goes through October 10th. You can shop online through the 10th here. There are a variety of baskets from cleaning supplies to a Mother’s Day themed basket, something is available for everyone!

Jodie also touches on her girlpARTs Scavenger Hunt beginning on October 20 and running through December 20. Details are still being worked out, but clues will be posted on both KWQC’s website and the NormaLeah website.

