Advertisement

UScellular donates wireless hotspots, service to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley

Uscellular on Thursday donated 35 wireless hotspots and two years of service to the Boys &...
Uscellular on Thursday donated 35 wireless hotspots and two years of service to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley.(KWQC/Uscellular)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Uscellular on Thursday donated 35 wireless hotspots and two years of service - valued at more than $40,000 - to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley.

“The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley provide an essential service for youth in our community, and we want to help ensure their members have the connectivity they need to be successful in school,” UScellular Area Sales Manager Mike Richards said in a media release.

“Wireless technology is key to providing broadband service to families in both urban and rural areas, and we believe that every family deserves access to reliable internet access. At UScellular, we want to do our part to ensure youth in our area have the resources they need to stay connected.”

The company said in the release that hotspots have proven to be a “vital tool for youth to access the internet, study and complete homework.”

The company added that the hotspots will boost the Boys & Girls Clubs’ connectivity on-site while also being loaned out to families to support reliable access at home.”

UScellular has donated $2.6 million in hotspots and wireless service to 33 Boys & Girls Clubs this year, according to the release.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FACT CHECK: Study showing rates of heart inflammation after COVID vaccine pulled for bad math
Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday,...
Former President Trump to hold rally in Des Moines Saturday, here’s the details
Police have made an arrest regarding a fatal shooting that happened near Walmart on May 31....
Plea hearing scheduled for Davenport man accused of fatally shooting woman during night of unrest
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case...
Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Officials said Brubaker-Farley, born in 1954, was working at a diner located at 836 First...
Cedar Rapids police close homicide cold case from 1971

Latest News

St. Ambrose announces LeClaire Hall renovation
Jury selection in murder trial underway
Moline man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on drug, gun charges
Richard Debates, 35, is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of sex offender...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on Scott County sex offender registry violation
Khalil R. Johnson, 24, is wanted on charges of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, a...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in East Moline shooting