UScellular donates wireless hotspots, service to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Uscellular on Thursday donated 35 wireless hotspots and two years of service - valued at more than $40,000 - to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley.

“The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley provide an essential service for youth in our community, and we want to help ensure their members have the connectivity they need to be successful in school,” UScellular Area Sales Manager Mike Richards said in a media release.

“Wireless technology is key to providing broadband service to families in both urban and rural areas, and we believe that every family deserves access to reliable internet access. At UScellular, we want to do our part to ensure youth in our area have the resources they need to stay connected.”

The company said in the release that hotspots have proven to be a “vital tool for youth to access the internet, study and complete homework.”

The company added that the hotspots will boost the Boys & Girls Clubs’ connectivity on-site while also being loaned out to families to support reliable access at home.”

UScellular has donated $2.6 million in hotspots and wireless service to 33 Boys & Girls Clubs this year, according to the release.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.