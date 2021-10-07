Advertisement

Women Lead Change Quad City conference to be held Wednesday

By Marcia Lense
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tiffany O’Donnell, CEO of Women Lead Change, this week offered a preview to this year’s Quad City conference, including guest speaker Sarah Thomas, the first female official in the NFL.

The job development conference is on Wednesday at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf.

More information can be found at https://www.wlcglobal.org/events/2021-quad-cities-conference.

