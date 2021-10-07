Advertisement

YWCA of the Quad Cities awarded $175,000 federal grant

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - YWCA of the Quad Cities will have extra help with their services related to homeless and runaway children and adolescents.

In a release, U.S. House Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IL 17) announced the organization had been awarded $175,000 by the House Appropriations Committee, through the Department of Health & Human Services Basic Center Program.

“I’m hopeful these resources will go a long way in supporting the critical services they provide each and every day in our community,” said Bustos.

The money is expected to be used to help with programs that meet the needs of runaway and homeless youth under the age of 18.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FACT CHECK: Study showing rates of heart inflammation after COVID vaccine pulled for bad math
The Illinois State Police are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 74 westbound in Knox...
2 killed Monday in I-74 crash in Knox County
Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday,...
Former President Trump to hold rally in Des Moines Saturday, here’s the details
Heavy police presence off East 1st Avenue Milan
Heavy police presence off East 1st Avenue in Milan
A Davenport man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the January 2020 strangulation...
Davenport man sentenced to life in prison in 2020 strangulation death

Latest News

YWCA of the Quad Cities awarded $175,000 federal grant
YWCA of the Quad Cities awarded $175,000 federal grant
TV antenna
Cutting the cord? Tips on how to watch free TV using an antenna or streaming service
The fundraiser's initial goal was only $2,021.
Over $11,000 raised for Rock Island sixth-grader battling leukemia
The fundraiser's initial goal was only $2,021.
Over $11,000 raised for Rock Island sixth-grader battling leukemia