YWCA of the Quad Cities awarded $175,000 federal grant

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - YWCA of the Quad Cities will have extra help with their services related to homeless and runaway children and adolescents.

In a release, U.S. House Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IL 17) announced the organization had been awarded $175,000 by the House Appropriations Committee, through the Department of Health & Human Services Basic Center Program.

“I’m hopeful these resources will go a long way in supporting the critical services they provide each and every day in our community,” said Bustos.

The money is expected to be used to help with programs that meet the needs of runaway and homeless youth under the age of 18.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.