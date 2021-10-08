Advertisement

2021 trick-or-treat times in the Quad Cities area

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(KWQC) - Ghosts and goblins, princesses and superheroes will soon take to the street for some Halloween candy.

Here are the trick-or-treat times for communities across the Quad-Cities. The list will be updated as more cities release their trick-or-treat times.

Illinois

  • Carbon Cliff: Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.
  • Galesburg: Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Geneseo: Oct. 31from 4 to 7 p.m.
  • Moline: Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Monmouth: Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
  • Rock Falls: Oct. 31 from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Iowa

  • Bettendorf: Oct. 31 from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

If you are a city official and have your trick-or-treat times confirmed, please email us at news@kwqc.com.

