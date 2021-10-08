Advertisement

Best friends win $3M on scratch-off lottery ticket

Wyatt Close and Brandon Thompson won $3 million on a Jumbo Bucks Titanium ticket.
Wyatt Close and Brandon Thompson won $3 million on a Jumbo Bucks Titanium ticket.(Tennessee Lottery)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Tenn. (Gray News) – A pair of best friends became instant millionaires after winning big on a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Wyatt Close and Brandon Thompson decided to split the cost of a couple of lottery tickets when they stopped at a QuickTrip in Lebanon, Tennessee, on their way to work last week.

Close bought two Jumbo Bucks Titanium instant tickets and took them back to the van, according to the Tennessee Lottery.

The first ticket was a non-winner, but the second proved to be worth every penny. It turned out to be a top prize winner of $3 million.

“I saw those black, bold numbers and just started jumping,” Close said.

“I thought he was going to jump through the roof of the van,” Thompson recalled.

The friends both plan to use their winnings to each build a home, save and invest.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at Locust Street and Lincoln Avenue
Woman seriously injured in truck versus pedestrian crash on Lincoln Avenue
Zachery M. Rangel, 36, was arrested on a charge of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a...
Prophetstown man arrested for sexual assault of a child
Jose Alejandro Mejia-Martinez, 22, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail...
Man charged in fatal DUI crash in Moline now facing sex abuse charges in Scott County
FACT CHECK: Study showing rates of heart inflammation after COVID vaccine pulled for bad math
Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday,...
Former President Trump to hold rally in Des Moines Saturday, here’s the details

Latest News

A police officer in Arkansas put his training and instincts as a dad to the test when he...
‘My dad instincts kicked in’: Rookie officer saves newborn from choking
A police officer in Arkansas put his training and instincts as a dad to the test when he...
Rookie officer saves newborn from choking
In this June 22, 2016, file photo, the "House on Fire" ruins are shown in Mule Canyon, near...
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
Police looking for suspect
Woman stabbed at surgery center in Missouri