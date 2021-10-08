Advertisement

Bettendorf-Iowa City West football game canceled Friday

The game will go down as a win for Bettendorf.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Friday’s football game between Bettendorf and Iowa City West high schools has been canceled.

Bettendorf Community School District said they were notified by Iowa City West they needed to pull out of the game due to multiple illnesses and injuries in Iowa City West’s program. Iowa City West Athletics specified on Twitter there were multiple confirmed Covid-19 cases on their Sophomore and Varsity teams.

The game will go down as a forfeit win for the Bulldogs (3-4).

