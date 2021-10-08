Bettendorf-Iowa City West football game canceled Friday

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Friday’s football game between Bettendorf and Iowa City West high schools has been canceled.

Bettendorf Community School District said they were notified by Iowa City West they needed to pull out of the game due to multiple illnesses and injuries in Iowa City West’s program. Iowa City West Athletics specified on Twitter there were multiple confirmed Covid-19 cases on their Sophomore and Varsity teams.

Due to multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the West High School football teams, the Varsity and Sophomore football games for Friday, October 8, 2021 will be cancelled. This decision is based on recommendations from Johnson County Public Health. — Craig Huegel, CAA (@ICWestAthletics) October 8, 2021

The game will go down as a forfeit win for the Bulldogs (3-4).

