Davenport Fire Department gives safety tips for Fire Prevention Month

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - October is Fire Prevention Month and Davenport firefighters are warning the community about safety in the home.

Fire officials on Thursday explained the different sounds that come from your smoke detector.

“The big thing we want to emphasize is there’s a difference between a chirp and a beep,” said Lt. Zach Soliz, the fire department’s public education officer.

“Hear the chirp, change your battery. If you hear the beep — three beeps, an activation — that’s a true fire alarm. That’s where you start exercising your fire escape plan.”

Part of that plan should include a working smoke and carbon monoxide detector and a functional fire extinguisher.

