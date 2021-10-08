Advertisement

Davenport Fire Department gives safety tips for Fire Prevention Month

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - October is Fire Prevention Month and Davenport firefighters are warning the community about safety in the home.

Fire officials on Thursday explained the different sounds that come from your smoke detector.

“The big thing we want to emphasize is there’s a difference between a chirp and a beep,” said Lt. Zach Soliz, the fire department’s public education officer.

“Hear the chirp, change your battery. If you hear the beep — three beeps, an activation — that’s a true fire alarm. That’s where you start exercising your fire escape plan.”

Part of that plan should include a working smoke and carbon monoxide detector and a functional fire extinguisher.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at Locust Street and Lincoln Avenue
Woman seriously injured in truck versus pedestrian crash on Lincoln Avenue
Zachery M. Rangel, 36, was arrested on a charge of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a...
Prophetstown man arrested for sexual assault of a child
Jose Alejandro Mejia-Martinez, 22, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail...
Man charged in fatal DUI crash in Moline now facing sex abuse charges in Scott County
FACT CHECK: Study showing rates of heart inflammation after COVID vaccine pulled for bad math
Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday,...
Former President Trump to hold rally in Des Moines Saturday, here’s the details

Latest News

October is Fire Prevention Month and Davenport firefighters are warning the community about...
Davenport Fire Department gives safety tips for Fire Prevention Month
Pooler trick-or-treat
2021 trick-or-treat times in the Quad Cities area
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on Scott County sex offender registry violation
The East Moline Police Department is looking for a man in connection with a shooting that left...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in East Moline shooting