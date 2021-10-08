Few showers for Friday
Highs in the 80s this weekend!
Quad Cities, IA/IL -- Lingering showers continue NW of the QC this morning and these will slowly decay and fizzle out by midday. Thus, areas on the Iowa side of the river will see a few showers this morning. Clouds will be slow to clear, but generally areas south of I-80 will see sun today boosting temps to the mid 70s again. The weekend will be very warm for October with highs in the 80s each day. There will be a mix of sun and clouds each day and south winds may gust up to 25mph. A cold front will arrive on Monday bringing another round of rain to the area.
TODAY: Few showers. High: 75º Winds: S 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 58º Winds: S 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 82º.
