Few showers for Friday

Quad Cities, IA/IL -- Lingering showers continue NW of the QC this morning and these will slowly decay and fizzle out by midday. Thus, areas on the Iowa side of the river will see a few showers this morning. Clouds will be slow to clear, but generally areas south of I-80 will see sun today boosting temps to the mid 70s again. The weekend will be very warm for October with highs in the 80s each day. There will be a mix of sun and clouds each day and south winds may gust up to 25mph. A cold front will arrive on Monday bringing another round of rain to the area.

TODAY: Few showers. High: 75º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 58º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 82º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.