Advertisement

How to get ready for Medicare Open Enrollment

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Medicare insurance plans are confusing.

Finding the Medicare insurance plan that meets your needs is a lot easier at Midwest Insurance Group. Representative from MIG, Juan Escontrias, is the guest that points out that the office’s local, independent agents work for YOU, not the insurance companies with NO additional cost. Watch the segment to learn important details about how they can help.

There are FREE upcoming seminars where you can receive their expert guidance. The first seminar is set for October 15 at South Park but there are MANY more. Visit the website HERE to find out how/where to attend.

With Medicare Enrollment approaching fast (October 15-December 7), now is the time to talk to an MIG broker instead of calling those 800 numbers.

Just stop by a Midwest Insurance Group location, make an appointment, or register online. Midwest Insurance Group is so conveniently located on both sides of the river at North Park and South Park Malls.

MIG is committed to making Medicare easy! They can also assist with life insurance, health Insurance, , and investments.

Midwest Insurance Group / (309) 764-6444 / customerservice@migbrokers.com / FACEBOOK

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at Locust Street and Lincoln Avenue
Woman seriously injured in truck versus pedestrian crash on Lincoln Avenue
Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday,...
Former President Trump to hold rally in Des Moines Saturday, here’s the details
Zachery M. Rangel, 36, was arrested on a charge of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a...
Prophetstown man arrested for sexual assault of a child
Jose Alejandro Mejia-Martinez, 22, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail...
Man charged in fatal DUI crash in Moline now facing sex abuse charges in Scott County
FACT CHECK: Study showing rates of heart inflammation after COVID vaccine pulled for bad math

Latest News

The game will go down as a win for Bettendorf.
Bettendorf-Iowa City West football game canceled Friday
Des Moines police identify woman shot by officer
Market Alley Wines features bourbons
Beyond the vine: Market Alley Wines featuring bourbon
Black & Gold Shop
The Black & Gold Shop has everything for tailgating season