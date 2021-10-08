Advertisement

Illinois reports 19,244 new COVID-19 cases over seven days

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Illinois (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday reported 19,244 new COVID-19 cases - an average of about 2,749 a day - and 209 new deaths over the last seven days.

That brings the total number of cases to 1,650,108 cases and 25,224 deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Thursday night, 1,653 people were reportedly hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 412 were in the intensive care unit and 209 were on ventilators. All of these numbers are a decrease from the previous week.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests is 2.1%, while the seven-day statewide test positivity is 2.7%, according to IDPH.

According to IDPH, 14,822,824 vaccines have been administered across the state, and 54% of the total population in Illinois, were fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 35,898 doses. Since Oct. 1st, 251,287 doses were reportedly administered statewide.

