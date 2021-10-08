Lawsuit accuses state auditor of violating Iowa’s open records law

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s state auditor is the subject of a new lawsuit.

Rob Sand is accused of violating open records laws and using his office for political gain.

This comes after Sand accused the governor of improperly appearing in a COVID-19 PSA.

The Kirkwood Institute claims the auditor’s office was wrong to make that accusation.

It says he refused to hand over documents about its communications with a reporter and liberal blogger.

The State Ethics Board later cleared the governor of any wrongdoing.

Sand is now accusing the nonprofit organization of political bias.

In a statement, he wrote: “This lawsuit comes from the same attorney who wrote a baseless legal attack about me prior to the 2018 election.”

