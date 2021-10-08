Advertisement

Moline couple celebrates Halloween as ‘the most wonderful time of the year’

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Halloween season has clearly arrived, as you can see by all the house and yard decorations starting up. For Nathan Bird and his wife, it is, “the most wonderful time of the year.”

“With Halloween it’s just something fun,” says Bird. “Everybody loves to be scared or at least I do.”

Bird does decorate for Christmas and he has two Halloween Christmas trees and as well as two traditional ones. He’s hoping to leave his decorations up at least a week into November. Stop by the house and take a look, if you dare, at 410 27th Avenue in Moline.

"It's just something my wife and I have just loved and it's something we have in common."
