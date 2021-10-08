Advertisement

Police responded to motorcycle crash in Davenport

Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that happened in Davenport Thursday night.
Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that happened in Davenport Thursday night.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police responded to a motorcycle crash that happened in Davenport Thursday night.

It happened just after 5:00 p.m. in the area of Locust Street and Pine Street.

Police could not confirm with TV6 if this crash was in relation to a nearby accident that happened on Locust Street and Lincoln Avenue.

No word on the condition of the individuals involved.

This is a developing story. TV6 will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FACT CHECK: Study showing rates of heart inflammation after COVID vaccine pulled for bad math
Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday,...
Former President Trump to hold rally in Des Moines Saturday, here’s the details
Police have made an arrest regarding a fatal shooting that happened near Walmart on May 31....
Plea hearing scheduled for Davenport man accused of fatally shooting woman during night of unrest
Zachery M. Rangel, 36, was arrested on a charge of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a...
Prophetstown man arrested for sexual assault of a child
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case...
Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years

Latest News

"It's just something my wife and I have just loved and it's something we have in common."
Moline couple celebrates Halloween as ‘the most wonderful time of the year’
"It's just something my wife and I have just loved and it's something we have in common."
Moline couple celebrates Halloween as 'the most wonderful time of the year'
Crash at Locust Street and Lincoln Avenue
Woman seriously injured in truck versus pedestrian crash on Lincoln Avenue
Uscellular on Thursday donated 35 wireless hotspots and two years of service to the Boys &...
UScellular donates wireless hotspots, service to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley