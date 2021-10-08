Police responded to motorcycle crash in Davenport
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police responded to a motorcycle crash that happened in Davenport Thursday night.
It happened just after 5:00 p.m. in the area of Locust Street and Pine Street.
Police could not confirm with TV6 if this crash was in relation to a nearby accident that happened on Locust Street and Lincoln Avenue.
No word on the condition of the individuals involved.
This is a developing story. TV6 will update as more information becomes available.
