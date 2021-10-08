Police responded to motorcycle crash in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police responded to a motorcycle crash that happened in Davenport Thursday night.

It happened just after 5:00 p.m. in the area of Locust Street and Pine Street.

Police could not confirm with TV6 if this crash was in relation to a nearby accident that happened on Locust Street and Lincoln Avenue.

No word on the condition of the individuals involved.

This is a developing story. TV6 will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.