Advertisement

Postal worker fatally shot on route in Pa.; former neighbor charged

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — A federal official says a former neighbor of a U.S. Postal Service worker in Pennsylvania confessed that he fatally shot him because he believed the mail carrier previously poisoned him and his family with cyanide.

The acting U.S. attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania says in a release that 53-year-old Eric Kortz turned himself in Thursday for the shooting death of Louis Vignone while he was on his mail route in Collier Township.

Kortz told authorities that he and Vignone used to be neighbors, and he believes Vignone and his family poisoned Kortz and his family with cyanide.

Kortz has been assigned a public defender.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the public defender’s office in Pittsburgh has a policy of not giving comments to news outlets.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at Locust Street and Lincoln Avenue
Woman seriously injured in truck versus pedestrian crash on Lincoln Avenue
Zachery M. Rangel, 36, was arrested on a charge of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a...
Prophetstown man arrested for sexual assault of a child
Jose Alejandro Mejia-Martinez, 22, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail...
Man charged in fatal DUI crash in Moline now facing sex abuse charges in Scott County
FACT CHECK: Study showing rates of heart inflammation after COVID vaccine pulled for bad math
Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday,...
Former President Trump to hold rally in Des Moines Saturday, here’s the details

Latest News

Police responded to a motorcycle crash that happened in Davenport Thursday night.
Police respond to motorcycle crash in Davenport
A woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after police say she was...
Woman seriously injured in truck versus pedestrian crash on Lincoln Avenue
Some showers today
Few showers this morning
A witness describes finding a slain mail carrier on Thursday morning.
Witness: Postal worker killed was just 'doing his job'