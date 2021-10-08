Advertisement

Real estate agent, client file lawsuit after wrongfully handcuffed by police while house shopping

By WWMT Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYOMING, Mich. (Gray News) - A real estate agent and his client are now suing police in Wyoming, Michigan, and the city after they were arrested while shopping for a home.

The incident happened on Aug. 1. According to WWMT, real estate agent Eric Brown was showing a house to a client when police arrived, responding to a report of a home invasion.

Police bodycam footage shows the real estate agent , his client and his client’s 15-year-old son being put into handcuffs at gunpoint.

They were placed in the back of a police car, WWMT reported, and only released once Brown showed his Realtor license.

Police said they got a call from a neighbor who knew about a previous burglary that occurred at the same address a week earlier.

The federal lawsuit alleges unlawful detainment and excessive force, racial profiling, assault and battery, false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

“It absolutely was implicit, racist bias, absolutely,” attorney Ven Johnson said. “And the city of Wyoming needs to step up, admit it and they need to be evaluated to see what training that they’re giving their officers.”

Wyoming Police deny that race played a part in the incident.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Crash at Locust Street and Lincoln Avenue
Woman seriously injured in truck versus pedestrian crash on Lincoln Avenue
Zachery M. Rangel, 36, was arrested on a charge of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a...
Prophetstown man arrested for sexual assault of a child
Jose Alejandro Mejia-Martinez, 22, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail...
Man charged in fatal DUI crash in Moline now facing sex abuse charges in Scott County
FACT CHECK: Study showing rates of heart inflammation after COVID vaccine pulled for bad math
Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday,...
Former President Trump to hold rally in Des Moines Saturday, here’s the details

Latest News

People listen to speakers at the Chiropractic Society Health Freedom revival Sunday, Sept. 19,...
Anti-vaccine chiropractors rising force of misinformation
People view the damage inside of a mosque following a bombing in Kunduz, province northern...
Taliban official: At least 100 dead, wounded in Afghan blast
FILE - In this June 25, 2014, file photo, then-Iowa State Sen. Matt McCoy, D-Des Moines, speaks...
Largest county government in Iowa faces scandal, infighting
Rob Sand spoke to Allison Wong of KCRG-TV9 in Dubuque on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (Charlie...
Lawsuit accuses state auditor of violating Iowa’s open records law
FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, customers look at smart phones in San Francisco....
Americans agree misinformation is a problem, poll shows