Advertisement

Woman stabbed at surgery center in Missouri

Police looking for suspect
Police looking for suspect(KY3)
By KY3 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KYTV/Gray News) - The Mercy Surgery Center was placed on lockdown Friday after a woman was stabbed in a stairwell.

It happened just after 7 a.m. Friday, KYTV reported.

Mercy’s Sony Kullmann says the woman is an employee. And police say she was in a relationship with the man believed responsible.

He left the scene and remains at large. Police don’t believe the victim’s injuries to be life-threatening.

Mercy’s nearby main hospital was also put on lockdown but has reopened.

The surgery center remains closed, and patients who are scheduled to be in the building will either be rescheduled or sent elsewhere, the company said in a tweet.

Copyright 2021 KYTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at Locust Street and Lincoln Avenue
Woman seriously injured in truck versus pedestrian crash on Lincoln Avenue
Zachery M. Rangel, 36, was arrested on a charge of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a...
Prophetstown man arrested for sexual assault of a child
Jose Alejandro Mejia-Martinez, 22, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail...
Man charged in fatal DUI crash in Moline now facing sex abuse charges in Scott County
FACT CHECK: Study showing rates of heart inflammation after COVID vaccine pulled for bad math
Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday,...
Former President Trump to hold rally in Des Moines Saturday, here’s the details

Latest News

In this June 22, 2016, file photo, the "House on Fire" ruins are shown in Mule Canyon, near...
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday,...
Preparations underway ahead of former President Trump’s Saturday rally in Des Moines
The family of a missing woman who was later found dead released video of the suspect being...
Family of missing Fla. woman found dead blasts police response; video shows encounter with suspect
Leilani Lutali, foreground, and Jaimee Fougner pose for a photo, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 in...
Colorado hospital denies unvaccinated patient a kidney transplant