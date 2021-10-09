Advertisement

Warm again Sunday, but plenty of rain on the way

Active weather next week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL -- Our next storm system will arrive Sunday into Monday. Sunday will bring warm temp to the region along with a few showers, but the main show will hold off until Monday with widespread rain and rumbles of thunder.  This will be the start of an up and down week weather wise.  Look for sunshine on Tuesday ahead of another system on Wednesday.  Showers and storms will be likely on Wednesday into Thursday and behind this system will be cooler temps with most areas topping out in the 60s by the end of the week, which is typical this time of October.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 69º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mix of sun and clouds and a few showers.  High: 80º. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TODAY: Rain.  High: 69º

