A Weekend Warm-Up Ahead

Quad Cities, IA/IL -- Look for unseasonably warm temperatures through the weekend, with a mix of clouds and sunshine through the period. We’ll see highs reaching the upper 70′s to middle 80′s through both days. There will be a slight chance for a few showers Sunday, otherwise, rain chances should return in earnest by the start of the work week, as readings drop back into the 70′s. Expect off and on showers through Monday, and again on Wednesday.

TODAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 82°. Wind: SE 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild. Low: 67°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds and sunshine. Warm with a slight chance for showers. High: 84°.

