Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities hosts 5K fundraiser Saturday

The fundraiser is to raise money for the P3 Campus app, which allows any student or parent of a Quad City public school to submit a crime tip anonymously to a school administrator or a resource officer.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - More than 200 runners participated in the second annual 5K run for Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities.

The fundraiser is to raise money for the P3 Campus app, which allows any student or parent of a Quad City public school to submit a crime tip anonymously to a school administrator or a resource officer. Crime Stoppers provides the app free of charge and they say it’s worth every penny.

“It has been very successful as far as preventing violence, taking weapons and drugs out of the school. Even saved a young girl’s life in one of the area school districts, who was attempting suicide. So to me, if you can save one life, then that pays for the program indefinitely,” said Crime Stoppers Coordinator, Det. Jon Leach.

The fundraiser hoped to raise $13,000 to cover the cost of app maintenance.

