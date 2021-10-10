Advertisement

FIRST ALERT DAY - Monday (10/11) could bring strong storms, especially in the afternoon

A First Alert Day is in effect from 7am to 8 pm for 2 rounds of showers and potentially strong t-storms
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - We’ll finish our weekend with a few scattered showers, tonight, and start the new workweek with the potential for strong thunderstorms. Monday morning could

start with showers of heavy rain and as few storms with the potential for some hail. Later in the day storms that develop mainly along and east of the Mississippi

could produce severe weather in the form of damaging wind and even an isolated tornado, or two.

Storm threat for Monday
Pay attention to the afternoon and evening weather and have a way

to get weather warnings should any be issued for your area!

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

