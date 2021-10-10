FIRST ALERT DAY - Monday (10/11) could bring strong storms, especially in the afternoon

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - We’ll finish our weekend with a few scattered showers, tonight, and start the new workweek with the potential for strong thunderstorms. Monday morning could

start with showers of heavy rain and as few storms with the potential for some hail. Later in the day storms that develop mainly along and east of the Mississippi

could produce severe weather in the form of damaging wind and even an isolated tornado, or two.

Storm threat for Monday (em)

Pay attention to the afternoon and evening weather and have a way

to get weather warnings should any be issued for your area!

