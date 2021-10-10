Advertisement

Georgia police officer gunned down during 1st shift

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 26-year-old Officer Dylan Harrison was fatally shot...
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 26-year-old Officer Dylan Harrison was fatally shot early Saturday outside the Alamo Police Department.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALAMO, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia police officer was gunned down outside a police station during his first shift with the department.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 26-year-old Officer Dylan Harrison was fatally shot early Saturday outside the Alamo Police Department by 43-year-old Damien Anthony Ferguson.

The suspect remained on the loose Saturday night, despite the launch of a massive manhunt.

Officials did not immediately say what prompted the shooting in Wheeler County, about 90 miles southeast of Macon.

The GBI says Harrison was also a full-time Oconee Drug Task Force agent in nearby Dodge County.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday,...
Former President Trump to hold rally in Des Moines Saturday, here’s the details
The game will go down as a win for Bettendorf.
Bettendorf-Iowa City West football game canceled Friday
19 neighbors and friends harvest Paul Keitel's field as he undergoes chemotherapy.
Neighbors harvest field of DeWitt farmer undergoing chemotherapy
Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that happened in Davenport Thursday night.
Police responded to motorcycle crash in Davenport
Pooler trick-or-treat
2021 trick-or-treat times in the Quad Cities area

Latest News

Lake Davenport Sailing Club hosts Polar Bear Regatta Invitational
Lake Davenport Sailing Club hosts Polar Bear Regatta Invitational
Raymond T. Odierno, a retired Army general who commanded American and coalition forces in Iraq...
Army general who commanded in Iraq dies of cancer at age 67
A missing 3-year-old has been found alive in the woods four days after walking away from his...
3-year-old boy missing for 4 days in Texas found healthy
A manhunt is underway in Maricopa County, Arizona, for 30-year-old Clinton Hurley, a man wanted...
Sheriff: Injured deputy ‘on life support’ in Arizona; manhunt underway