Lake Davenport Sailing Club hosts Polar Bear Regatta Invitational

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Lake Davenport Sailing Club is hosting the 61st annual Polar Bear Regatta Invitational Saturday and Sunday on the Mississippi River. This is the Club’s last one of the year.

Over a dozen teams from across the Midwest are competing in the races. On both days of the event, breakfast is provided and lunch will be available.

“Sailing is a challenge. A lot of people think you just get on it and go,” said Cecil Fuhlman, Club Commodore. “Well, that isn’t the case, because with sailing you got to learn how to read the wind, how to throw your sails right in the wind so that you can maneuver.”

The Sailing Club will continue sailing on Sundays until the end of October. It has about 88 active members.

