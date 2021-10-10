Advertisement

The Lincoln Center holds a Free Family Photo Day(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Lincoln Center held a free family photo day in Davenport Saturday. Partnering with Project Stamp, the Center gave an opportunity for any Quad Cities family to get their picture taken at no cost.

The pictures will be used to beautify the Lincoln Center by “stamping” their own narrative, and legacy on the community. Each family received both a print of their photo and a virtual copy through email.

“It gives us the chance to see the community through a different lens. We have a lot that happens in our area that put a negative light on our community, on our youth,” said Tracy Singleton, Executive Director of the Center. “By doing these family photos, getting everyday photos of people who are just in the neighborhood or around the center. It gives you a sense of pride, it gives you a sense of belonging.”

Singleton also says the Center hopes to host another free photo day in the spring.

