Advertisement

More Active and Unsettled Weather Ahead

Much Cooler Temperatures By the End Of The Week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quad Cities, IA/IL -- Sunday will bring more clouds and a chance for numerous showers and thunderstorms to the region. Expect highs in the 70′s to middle 80′s. Turning our attention to the next several days, we’ll see more unsettled weather ahead. First, look for a brief break in precipitation late this afternoon into this evening, followed by showers and thunderstorms redeveloping late tonight into Monday. Storms will especially increase in coverage and intensity, with some possibly becoming strong to severe during the day. The main threats will be damaging winds, hail, moderate to heavy rain, and even isolated tornadoes. Monday could be upgraded to a FIRST ALERT DAY as we fine tune the forecast. The severe weather threat should diminish by evening. Sunshine returns (all too briefly) on Tuesday, then another system will bring mainly showers (and a few storms) Wednesday and Wednesday night. Temperatures should gradually make their back into the lower to middle 60′s by the end of the week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. High: 82°. Wind: S 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy this evening, with showers and thunderstorms redeveloping overnight. Low: 63°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some storms could become strong to severe. High: 70°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday,...
Former President Trump to hold rally in Des Moines Saturday, here’s the details
The game will go down as a win for Bettendorf.
Bettendorf-Iowa City West football game canceled Friday
Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday,...
Preparations underway ahead of former President Trump’s Saturday rally in Des Moines
19 neighbors and friends harvest Paul Keitel's field as he undergoes chemotherapy.
Neighbors harvest field of DeWitt farmer undergoing chemotherapy
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to reporters following a news conference, Thursday, Aug. 19,...
Judge continues to prohibit enforcement of Iowa’s mask ban law

Latest News

Active weather over the next 24 hours. Additional showers and storms this afternoon,...
Your First Alert Forecast
Some stormy weather ahead for your Sunday-warm temperatures too!
Warm Today, but plenty of rain on the way
Some stormy weather ahead for your Sunday-warm temperatures too!
Your First Alert Forecast
Warm Sunday
Warm again Sunday, but plenty of rain on the way