More Active and Unsettled Weather Ahead

Quad Cities, IA/IL -- Sunday will bring more clouds and a chance for numerous showers and thunderstorms to the region. Expect highs in the 70′s to middle 80′s. Turning our attention to the next several days, we’ll see more unsettled weather ahead. First, look for a brief break in precipitation late this afternoon into this evening, followed by showers and thunderstorms redeveloping late tonight into Monday. Storms will especially increase in coverage and intensity, with some possibly becoming strong to severe during the day. The main threats will be damaging winds, hail, moderate to heavy rain, and even isolated tornadoes. Monday could be upgraded to a FIRST ALERT DAY as we fine tune the forecast. The severe weather threat should diminish by evening. Sunshine returns (all too briefly) on Tuesday, then another system will bring mainly showers (and a few storms) Wednesday and Wednesday night. Temperatures should gradually make their back into the lower to middle 60′s by the end of the week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. High: 82°. Wind: S 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy this evening, with showers and thunderstorms redeveloping overnight. Low: 63°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some storms could become strong to severe. High: 70°.

