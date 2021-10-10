Advertisement

Suit: Hospitalized man died after his oxygen was turned off

(Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST UNION, Iowa (AP) - A lawsuit filed against an Iowa hospital alleges that a 77-year-old man who was being treated for pneumonia died after the oxygen machine feeding his nasal tube was shut off.

The Des Moines Register reports that David Hackley’s relatives sued Gundersen Health System on Friday over his January 2020 death.

They say Hackley had been improving and that the Gunderson Palmer Lutheran Hospital in West Union was making arrangements to discharge him to a skilled nursing home for rehab before his supplemental oxygen was turned off. Within two days, he was dead.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday,...
Former President Trump to hold rally in Des Moines Saturday, here’s the details
The game will go down as a win for Bettendorf.
Bettendorf-Iowa City West football game canceled Friday
Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday,...
Preparations underway ahead of former President Trump’s Saturday rally in Des Moines
19 neighbors and friends harvest Paul Keitel's field as he undergoes chemotherapy.
Neighbors harvest field of DeWitt farmer undergoing chemotherapy
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to reporters following a news conference, Thursday, Aug. 19,...
Judge continues to prohibit enforcement of Iowa’s mask ban law

Latest News

UAW members vote on tentative John Deere contract
UAW members vote on tentative John Deere contract
Lake Davenport Sailing Club hosts Polar Bear Regatta Invitational
Lake Davenport Sailing Club hosts Polar Bear Regatta Invitational
UAW ratification meeting
UAW members vote on tentative John Deere contract
Active weather over the next 24 hours. Additional showers and storms this afternoon,...
Your First Alert Forecast