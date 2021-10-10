UAW members vote on tentative John Deere contract

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Thousands of John Deere employees came out in the cold and the rain to vote on the new tentative contract agreement between John Deere and United Auto Workers.

Voting started in downtown Moline at the Tax Slayer Center at 10 a.m.

But earlier, union members gathered for a meeting to go over some key issues the group had identified in the contract.

Those included changes to health care and locking in copays for the entire contract, improvements to pension and retirement plans, the reinstatement of COLA, expansions on parental and bereavement leave, enhancements to the procedure for reporting grievances, and wage increases, among other points.

A TV 6 crew on scene spoke to union members who indicated two parts of the contract were motivators for them to vote no.

The first was the wage increases, which more than one member estimated would come out to a $1.20 raise over five years. They said it doesn’t feel like that amount accounts for inflation or the overall profits of the company.

The other common concern was retirement benefits, specifically healthcare. A voter told TV 6 crews that the retirement healthcare plan is a flat bonus based on the number of years the employee worked at John Deere. That voter and others expressed that the amount wasn’t enough to cover retirement healthcare, or that it couldn’t cover all possible health emergencies.

In a statement from the UAW directors of regions 4 and 8 earlier this week, they said in part: “We feel this tentative agreement addresses our members’ needs and creates the future they deserve.”

If this contract is ratified, it will go into effect for more than 10,000 John Deere employees at 12 plants in Illinois, Iowa, and Kansas.

Results are yet to come, but union leaders told a TV 6 crew that they expect them sometime in the next 24 hours.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

