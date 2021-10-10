Warm Today, but plenty of rain on the way

Quad Cities, IA/IL -- Sunday will bring more clouds and a chance for spotty showers and a few thunderstorms to the region. Expect highs in the 70′s to middle 80′s. Turning our attention to the next several days, we’ll see some unsettled weather ahead. First, showers and thunderstorms developing Monday, followed by sunshine on Tuesday, then another system bringing showers and storms Wednesday into Thursday. In spite of the cloud cover and rain, temperatures should remain unseasonably warm, reaching the low 70′s through much of the work week. We’ll drop back into the 60′s Friday.

TODAY: Scattered clouds and sunshine. Breezy and warm with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. High: 82°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. Low: 63°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a few thunderstorms possible. High: 70°.

