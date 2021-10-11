Advertisement

Acre of Warmth: Bettendorf Rotary holding blanket drive

(WABI)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf Rotary is holding a blanket drive for the homeless.

The Acre of Warmth project will run through October. Rotarians are asking for gently used and clean or new blankets to be donated.

The size that is most requested is twin, but all sizes are welcome. The goal is to have 800 blankets donated which are enough to cover the size of a football field, approximately an acre, the Rotary said in a media release.

“We have had a great start with blanket donations,” Joe Campion, lead volunteer for this project, said. “Both PV and Bettendorf schools have started collecting blankets and several businesses are doing blanket drives. I know we can hit our goal of 800 blankets. We are about one-quarter of the way there already!”

Drop off boxes are located at:

  • K&K Hardware, 1818 Grant St., Bettendorf
  • Bettendorf Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf
  • Duck Creek Tire & Service, 4000 Middle Road, Bettendorf
  • Bettendorf City Hall, 1609 St. Street, Bettendorf

Visit BettendorfRotary.org to find the complete list of donation sites.

Cash donations can be sent to Bettendorf Rotary Blanket Drive, P.O. Box 133, Bettendorf, IA 52722.

For more information or questions, call or email Joe Campion at 563-343-7861 or joseph.p.campion@gmail.com.

