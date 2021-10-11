Advertisement

Colorado Street in Muscatine to be closed to through traffic starting Tuesday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MUSCATINE Iowa (KWQC) - Colorado Street will be closed to through traffic Tuesday through Friday as water service is installed for the Colorado Senior Lofts complex.

According to city officials, westbound traffic will be detoured to Washington Street or the Highway 61 bypass with Colorado closed at University Drive.

Eastbound local traffic only will be allowed past the Weed Park entrance.

The contractor plans on having the intersection open at the end of the day on Friday, weather permitting, according to city officials.

